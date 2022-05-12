TRP List Week 18: The top five shows for week 18 (May 2- May 8) this year is out with Anupamaa once again ruling the small screen. The show is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on number 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on number 3. Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein share spot 4 and 5 on the top five TV shows list.Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Alma Hussein to be Samar’s New Love Interest in The Show

Anupamaa has been trending widely for many weeks in a row now. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna among others in important roles. The story of Anupamaa, a middle-aged housewife who refuses to lead her life according to the patriarchy has impressed the viewers. The current track in the show where Anuj and Anupama are getting married and facing all the challenges together has especially got the audience's attention.

Check the TRP list here:

Anupama Fans Hugely Disappointed With Bapuji's Heart Attack Track After #MaAn Mehendi

However, there are Naagin 6 fans who are worried to see the list as they ask where is Tejasswi Prakash starrer show?

Naagin 6 fans can check the top 10 list, here the Tejasswi Prakash’s show is on number 6.