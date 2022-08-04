TRP List Week 30: The top five shows for week 30 this year are out with Anupamaa once again ruling the TV. The show is followed by Yeh Hai Chahatien on number 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on number 3 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on number 4. This week, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Imlie, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya share the same spot on the top five TV shows list.Also Read - Paras Kalnawat Breaks Silence on Ex-Girlfriend Uorfi Javed's 'Possessive' Remark, 'If I Have a Problem...'

Anupamaa has been trending widely for many weeks in a row now. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna among others in important roles. Recently, there has been a lot of drama in Anupamaa as their has been a big showdown at the Shah House. Anuj Kapadia will also be seen going into a coma. There are a lot of twists and turns in the show and this is probably why Anupamaa continues to be on the top. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Calls Bapuji 'Bhishma Pitamah', Gets Standing Ovation From #MaAn Fans | Anupama Written Update, August 2



The other shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein also belong to the same channel – Star Plus. Kumkum Bhagya is the only non-Star Plus show on the list of top five shows from week 30. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Throws 'Truth Bombs' on The Shahs Before Going to Coma, #MaAn Fans Clap Hard | Anupamaa Written Update, Aug 1

Meanwhile, Anupamaa fans are super happy with the TRP list. as #MaAn trends on Twitter. Fans have already been talking about the show’s currently storyline and how it qualifies as the top story on TV for the longest time. Your thoughts on Anupama ruling your TV screens?