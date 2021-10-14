TRP List Week 40: The TRP list for week 40 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is ruling it. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Udaariyaan. On the fifth spot is Yeh Hai Chahtein along with Pandya Store. This is for the first time that Pandya Store has entered the list of top five shows.Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa Rules Top Spot Again, Followed By Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan | Full List

Check out the top 5 shows of this week shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart. Talking about the show, Anuj Kapadia’s entry has really impressed the audience. Talking about the plot of the show, Anupama has joined hands with Anuj Kapadia for his new venture. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa Continues To Rule, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 In Race Too

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: For another week, With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot of the TRP list. The show is has maintained this spot for over ten weeks now.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show continue to maintain the third spot on the TRP list for another week.

Udaariyaan: The show made its entry in the top five couple of weeks back and is now on the fourth spot. Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer continue to be on number five this week. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Pandya Store: This show is a new entry in the TRP list. This show also airs on Star Plus and stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahaja, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik among other actors.