TRP Report Week 33: The TRP report has been released and there's a mega-update to it this week. Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale has beaten all shows to give a tough competition to Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.

Indian Idol 12 was undoubtedly one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality show. The show concluded on August 15 with a 12-hour long 'Greatest Finale Ever' in which several celebrities including Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and others performed. Even Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the show. The makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.

While Indian Idol 12 and Anupamaa rule the top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to maintain its second spot. It is then followed by Imlie, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Yeh Hai Chahtein. There is also a new entry in the top five shows list and that is Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show is widely loved by the audience. It continues to rule the top spot of the TRP chart for the 11th consecutive week.

Indian Idol 12: The singing reality show, which held its ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ on August 15 is on the top of the TRP chart along with Anupamaa. The 12-hour mega finale was widely loved by the people. While Pawandeep Rajan had emerged as the winner of the show, Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up followed by Sayli Kamble.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list for the last nine weeks.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show is on number three. Last week, it was on the fourth spot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty’s reality stunt show which dropped to number five last week is now on number three alongwith Imlie.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: The famous Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the fourth spot.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: The show is a new entry in the top five list. The second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya stars Sneha Jain, Haarsh Nagar and Akanksha Juneja.