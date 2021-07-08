TRP Report Week 26: The TRP report for week 26 has been released. This week too the list of top five TV shows is almost the same. The two big changes are – Yeh Hai Chahtein has climbed one position up and Indian Idol 12 is out of the top five TRP list. This is for the fourth consecutive week that the top three spots are dominated by Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, and Super Dancer Chapter 4. While the top slot is maintained by Anupamaa, the second position is grabbed by Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin and the third spot is bagged by Imlie along with Super Dancer Chapter 4. The fourth spot is grabbed by Yeh Hai Chahtein and at the last spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Also Read - Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar Approached For Anupamaa's Love Interest? THIS Is What The Actor Has To Say | Exclusive

Top 5 shows of this week:

Anupmaa:

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the most loved show of Indian television ever since it premiered. The high-octane drama around Anupamaa-Vanraj’s divorce and Kavya-Vanraj marriage have kept the audience glued to their seats. Now, with Vanraj and Kavya losing the job and Anupamaa’s dance academy finally opened, the show is only getting interesting with new twists. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kinjal-Paritosh To Leave Shah House?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The show maintained the second position for yet another week. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The audience is also loving the chemistry between Sai and Virat. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Makers To FINALLY Introduce Anupamaa's Love Interest, List of Actors Approached So Far

Imlie:

The show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani has kept the audience glued to the show.

Super Dancer Chapter 4:

The dance reality show judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur has jumped big last week and maintained their third spot this week too.

Yeh Hai Chahtein:

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show beat Indian Idol 12 this week to grab the fourth position.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down on the TRP charts and has grabbed the fifth position.