The TRP report for Week 10 is here and we see a new entry in the top 5 list. Ekta Kapoor's high-octane drama show, Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is back on the BARC charts after long 3 weeks. Here is the full list of the top 5 serials that made it to the top 5.

On the top spot, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s Anupamaa is still reigning with 8,801 impressions and looks like, no other show is likely to beat it even in the upcoming weeks.

Imlie:

The second position is once again grabbed by Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie. Unlike last week, it has jumped one spot with 7,555 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has come down one position and grabbed the third place on the TRP charts with 6,952 impressions. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Retaining its spot once again, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on the fourth spot with 6952 impressions. The viewers are loving the budding romance between Sirat and Kartik.

Kundali Bhagya:

After a long three weeks, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya is back on the chart with 6,516 impressions.