The TRP report for Week 14 is here, a day late, but BARC has finally released the new TRP chart. Well, this TRP report has some surprises as well. With many popular shows out of the race, a reality musical show, Indian Idol 12 makes an entry in the top five. Let’s take a look at the full list here. Also Read - Indian Idol: Neha Kakkar Falls Down on Stage While Dancing With Aditya Narayan | Watch Viral Video

Anupama:



Despite the majority of the cast being tested positive for COVID-19, the show managed to remain in the top spot with 9557 impressions. The divorce track between Anupma and Vanraj has kept the audience glued to the show. The show starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are ruling the charts since the inception of the show.

Imlie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇳jasmine indian series page🇹🇷 (@imlie._.turkey)



Imlie also managed its second spot with 7493 impressions. The show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani has kept the audience glued to the show.

Indian Idol 12:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neheart Sakshi (@neheart.sakshi)



The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is the surprise entry on the chart. It has also beaten Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin, it has grabbed the third position with 7366 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Chavan 😇💓 (@ayeshaxglorious)



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has come down one position and grabbed the third place on the TRP charts with 7,240 impressions. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay’ Creation 🥺❤️ (@kaira_x_shivin_)



Retaining its spot once again, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on the fourth spot with 6872 impressions. The viewers are loving the budding romance between Sirat and Kartik and that now Karan Kundra has made an entry on the show as Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Super Dancer Chapter 4, Dance Dewaane 3, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and other shows are doing well.