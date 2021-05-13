The TRP report for week 18 is here and this week’s TRP report is interesting – firstly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has beaten Anupama to grab the top position. Ghum Hai Kisike Ke Pyaar Mein dropped to number nine and Super Dancer 4 is the new entrant in the list. Here is the full list of the top 5 serials that made it to the top 5. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Kishore Kumar Special Episode: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Amit Kumar's Criticism

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

The long-running comedy show has won many hearts and viewers are still awaiting the return of Dayaben. This week the show garnered 7.6 impressions and had beat Anupama to grab the top spot. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Tapu Aka Bhavya Gandhi Lost His Father To Covid-19

Anupama:

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show will finally go with the divorce track from this week onwards. However, the show needs to buckle up top be back on the top spot. The daily soap garnered 6.9 impressions and slipped down to the second spot Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar's Shocking Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was 'Told to Praise Everyone'

Indian Idol 12:

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the third spot with 6.8 impressions. In the case of TRP, the graph of the show is increasing rapidly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik has managed to be in the top 5. The show has grabbed the fourth position with 6.3 impressions. The show is a step ahead in this week’s TRP ratings.

Super Dancer 4:

Super Dancer 4 has grabbed many eyeballs and is interestingly grabbed the fifth position with 6.2 impressions.