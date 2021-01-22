The TRP report for this week is out and Anupamaa sticks to its top position while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai underwent a major change with Naira dying and Sirat taking her place. Finally, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in top-five and there is a drop in the rating of Naagin 5. Bigg Boss 14’s rating has good growth. Here is the complete list. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Jasmin Bhasin Trolled by Rubina Dilaik's Fans, She Says 'Shame on You'

Anupamaa:



Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa’s ratings have dropped since last week but it managed to take the top spot. The show has got 3.7 million impressions this week.

Imlie/Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer’s Imlie, and Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed the second spot. Both the show have got 2.9 million impressions.

Kundali Bhagya:

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer has dropped to the third with 2.7 million impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/Indian Idol 2020:

The longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is back in the top five and managed to grab the fourth position. Indian Idol 2020 has also tied with the show. Both the shows got 2.5 million impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is again grabbing the eyeballs with the latest twist. The show got 2.4 million impressions.

