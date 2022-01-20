TRP Report Week 2: The TRP report for the second week has been released and once again, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. However, after a long time, there is a change on the second spot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been replaced by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show is now on third position. It is followed by Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kumkum Bhagya.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: MaAn Fans Can’t Keep Calm as Anuj Kapadia Wards Off Evil Eye For Anupama

Check The Full TRP List Here:

Anupamaa

Seems like the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show is unbeatable on the TRP list. Once again, the show is on the top of the TRP list. Viewers are loving the love and friendship between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. Amid the budding romance between the two, the show continues to rule hearts and the TRP list. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Father Put on Ventilator After Suffering From COVID, Actor Urges Fans to Keep Him in Prayers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After a long time, there is a change on the second spot of the TRP list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has replaced Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The on-screen chemistry between Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod and their longing for each others’ love is making the audience glued to their television screens. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Vanraj - Malvika Hold Hands, Anupama Warns to Not Use Malvika For Business

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After almost 15 weeks, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped on the TRP list. It is now on the third spot.

Imlie

For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show is on the third spot of the TRP list. However, it is not alone on the third position.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein is giving competition to Imlie on the third position of the TRP list. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles and airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

This week too Kumkum Bhagya is on the fifth spot of the TRP list. The show features Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia and airs on Zee TV.