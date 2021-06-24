TRP Report Week 24: The TRP report for week 23 has been released and this week too, Star Plus show Anupamaa is on the top of the list. This for the third week in a row that Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Taarak Mehta Ka OOltah Chashmah. While Imli is on number 4, Super Dancer three is on number 5 along with Indian Idol Season 12. Also Read - How Did Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Cast Reunite for Season 3? | Watch Video

Take a look at the top 5 shows this week:

Anupamaa: For another week, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. It is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television. Seems like the viewers are now enjoying annoyed and insecure Kavya while she is sharing the house with Anupamaa. Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Slips To No. 5 | Full List

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has maintained to retain its number 2 position for another week. Major credit for it goes to Virat and Sai’s chemistry which is often loved by the viewers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Dilip Joshi and Munmum Dutta starrer popular sitcom that dropped to number five last week, is now on number three.

Imli: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the fourth spot.

Super Dancer Chapter 4: Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, the dance reality show was on number 5 last week. However, this week, it dropped to number 5 along with Indian Idol 12.

Indian Idol 12: Even after being surrounded by several controversies, Indian Idol season 12 has managed to enter top 5 shows this week. This comes despite the show facing severe criticism from the viewers last week following Sawai Bhatt’s elimination.