TRP Report Week 25: The TRP report for week 25 has been released and one this week too, the top three spots are ruled by the same shows. While Anupamaa is on the top of the list, it is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie on numbers two and three respectively. This is for the third consecutive week that the top three spots on the TRP list are dominated by these three shows. However, number three is also joined by Super Dancer chapter 4 along with Imlie. Indian Idol has jumped to number 4 while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on number five along with Yeh Hai Chahtein, which is a new addition to the list.

Take a look at the top 5 shows this week:

Anupamaa: It is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television. For the fourth week in a row, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. While there were speculations if the show will continue to impress viewers following changes in Kinjal's behavior, however, the TRP list has proved it all wrong.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has maintained to retain its number 2 position for another week. Major credit for it goes to Virat and Sai’s chemistry which is often loved by the viewers.

Imlie: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the fourth spot.

Super Dancer Chapter 4: Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, the dance reality show was on number five last week. However, this week, it has jumped big and is now on number three.

Indian Idol 12: Even after being surrounded by several controversies, Indian Idol season 12 has managed the fourth spot this week. The show was on number five last week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Dilip Joshi and Munmum Dutta starrer popular sitcom that dropped to number five this week. It was on number three last week.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is a new entry in top five list.