TRP Report Week 27: For the sixth week in a row, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa have topped the TRP list. As usual, Anupamaa is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie on numbers two and three respectively. This is for the fifth consecutive week that the top three spots on the TRP list are dominated by these three shows. On number four is Yeh Hai Chahtein and Indian Idol 12. At the bottom of the list is Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Bhavani Laughs At Sayi's Prank, Is It Time For Change In Their Equation?

Take a look at the top 5 shows this week:

Anupamaa: It is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television. For the sixth week in a row, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. This also comes amid the speculations that there will soon be a new entry in the show who will also be Anupamaa's love interest.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has maintained to retain its number 2 position for another week. Major credit for it goes to Virat and Sai’s chemistry which is often loved by the viewers.

Imlie: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the third spot.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: While the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show entered the top five list last week only, the show is now on the fourth spot along with Indian Idol 12.

Indian Idol 12: Even after facing backlash following Ashish Kulkarni’s elimination, the show managed to retain its fourth spot. While it has been announced that the singing reality show is coming to an end, the grand finale date has not been announced.

Super Dancer Chapter 4: Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, the dance reality show was on number three last week. However, this week, it has dropped down to number five.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Dilip Joshi and Munmum Dutta starrer popular sitcom is on number five this week.