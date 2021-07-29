Mumbai: TRP list for week 29 has been released and surprisingly, it is exactly the same as what it was last week. While Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa continue to maintain the top spot, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second position. It is followed by Imlie, Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Hai Chahtein.Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Take a look at the top 5 shows shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show continue to rule TRP chart for the eighth consecutive week. It is absolutely one of the much-loved shows of Indian television. Talking about the show, Vanraj is trying hard to make his cafe a big success, whereas Anupama has now decided to focus only on her dance academy and not to interfere in Vanraj-Kavya’s affairs. Also Read - TRP Report Week 27: Anupamaa Rules Top Spot For The 6th Consecutive Week | Full List

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot of the TRP list for the last six weeks. This comes amid a misunderstanding between Virat and Sai in the show, which has been developed by Pakhi.

Imlie: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the third spot on the TRP list.

Indian Idol 12: As the show is preparing for its grand finale, it managed to retain its fourth spot. It has already been announced that the singing reality show is coming to an end and the grand finale date is likely to be held on August 15. Currently, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: While the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the fifth spot.