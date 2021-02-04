It’s time for Indian Television’s TRP report from January 23 to January 29. In the TRP report of Week 4, Anupamaa maintains the top spot, Imlie second and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin third. Popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is finally back to the top 5. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: Anupamaa Asks Vanraj How Low Will He Get To Take Revenge, Latter Calls It ‘War’

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sushanshu Pandey reigns in top spot. Though, there are many shows that are running on national television, no one seems to be the Anupamaa, that revolves around women empowerment. Lookslike, viewers are loving the ‘war’between Vanraj and Anupamaa. The show stands strong with 8,888 impressions.

Imlie starring Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani is again at the second spot with 7,513 impressions. The show has definitely won many hearts with its storyline.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh continues to be at the third spot with 7.040 impressions.

The show starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar stands strong with 6,808 impressions.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s new storyline as Kartik and Sirat has managed to bring the audience back to the show. The show has made a smashing entry in the top five this week with 6,553 impressions.

Meanwhile, shows such as Bigg Boss 14, Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 14, Indian Idol 12, Kumkum Bhagya, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also doing well.

Watch this space for the latest updates!