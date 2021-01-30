The month of January has almost ended and the Television Rating Points (TRP) report of the most-watched TV shows is out. The most popular shows Anupamaa and Imlie continue to reign at the top two spots. The hit show, Anupama featuring Rupali Ganguly is leading the charts since the very first day. Also Read - Vikas Gupta in Trouble: Roadies 9's Vikas Khoker Reveals 'He Asked For Nudes, Sexual Favours'

Anupamaa:



Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa have received 9,061 impressions this week. The Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce track, Vanraj losing his job and equation between Vanraj and Kavya and now Kinjal getting the position in the same company from where Vanraj has been sacked is grabbing eyeballs.

Imlie:

Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer’s Imlie received 7,240 impressions this week and the show maintained its second position.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remains on the third spot with 7,068 impressions this week.

Kundali Bhagya:

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer remain in the fourth position with 7,000 impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya:

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s show Kumkum Bhagya is back in top-five and grabbed the fifth position beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show garnered 6,288 impressions. Abhi and Pragya’s marriage has definitely amped up viewer’s interest.

Watch this space for the latest updates!