TRP Report Week 30 Full List: The TRP report for week 30 is here and it is exactly the same as what it was last week. While Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa maintains the top spot, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in the second position. It is followed by Imlie, Indian Idol 12, and Yeh Hai Chahtein. There has been no new entry in the TRP report list in the last few weeks. See the full list here.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Faces Defeat Against Anupama, New Entry To Bring Another Drama?

Take a look at the top 5 shows shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:

Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show is grabbing all kinds of eyeballs with its interesting high-octane drama. From Anupama vs Kavya to Pakhi misbehaving with her mother and Paritosh anger over not being able to leave the house, the storyline is keeping the audience glued to their TV screens. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi Finale: Karan Johar To Grace The Show, Sayli Kamble To Get Eliminated Ahead of Grand Finale?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The popular show starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt has grabbed the second spot on the TRP report list. The reunion of Virat and Sai is grabbing all the limelight.

Imlie:

Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has managed to maintain the top three spot on the TRP list.

Indian Idol 12:

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, is all set for its semi-finale this weekend and will have its grand finale on August 15. As per the reports, the grand finale will air for long 12 hours – from 12 pm to 12 am. Currently, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro.

Yeh Hai Chahtein:

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer grabbed the last spot on the top five TRP list.