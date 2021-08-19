TRP Report Week 32: TRP report has been released and like every Thursday, this week too, Anupamaa has maintained its top position. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot is Indian Idol 12 which held its ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ last week. While Imlie has dropped to number four, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Yeh Hai Chahtein are on the fifth spot.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Much-Awaited Twist: Samrat Exposes Pakhi and Virat

Take a look at the top 5 of week 31 shows shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:

Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Recalls Indian Idol 12 Audition Round: 'Sawai Bhatt Sang Before Me, He Was Brilliant, I Was Scared'

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart for the tenth consecutive week. Talking about the show, Anupama and Shah family taught Dholakia a lesson and exposed him in front of society after he tried to molest Kinjal. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Anupama will also be offered a loan to pay property tax. Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Anupama Along With Shah Family To Celebrate Independence Day In 'Unique Way' | See Pic

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list for the last eight weeks. This comes amid Samrat’s comeback in the show. In the upcoming episode, Samrat will expose Pakhi and Virat’s love life in front of the family.

Indian Idol 12: The singing reality show, which held its ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ last week is on the third spot on the TRP chart. The 12-hour mega finale was widely loved by the people. While Pawandeep Rajan had emerged as the winner of the show, Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up followed by Sayli Kamble.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show has dropped on the TRP list and is now on number four. Last week, it was on number three.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty’s reality stunt show has also dropped to number five. It was on number four last week.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: For another week, the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the fifth spot.