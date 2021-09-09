TRP Report Week 35: The TRP report has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Yeh Hai Chahtein.Also Read - TRP Report Week 33: Indian Idol 12 'Greatest Finale Ever' Joins Anupamaa To Rule Top Spot | Full List Here

Take a look at the top 5 shows of this week shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart for the tenth consecutive week. Talking about the show, Anuj Kapadia’s entry has really impressed the audience. He is not just Anupama’s collegemate but is in love with her. Fans are excited to see how Anupama and Anuj’s love life will develop in the coming episodes. Also Read - TRP Report Week 31: Anupamaa on Top, Indian Idol 12 Maintains Its Position, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Joins The List

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list for a long period of time. Talking about the show, Samrat has returned to the Chavan family and has reunited with Pakhi. On the other hand, Virat is adamant about his transfer and has planned to leave Sai behind.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show has jumped a spot on the TRP list. It was on number four last week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Ever since its premiere, Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show has maintained some spot or the other on the TRP list. This week, the show is on the fourth spot this week.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: For another week, the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the fifth spot.