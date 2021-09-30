TRP Report Week 37: The TRP report for week 38 has been released. Once again, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa is on the top of the list. For over two months now, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot is Udaariyaan, which has made a big jump from the last week. Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahtein are in the fourth and fifth spot respectively.Also Read - TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa Rules The Television as Always; Udaariyaan Joins The Race

Check out the top 5 shows of this week shared by Film and Television Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand:



Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart. Talking about the show, Anuj Kapadia's entry has really impressed the audience. While Anuj has never failed to express his love for Anupama, fans are excited to see how their friendship and love life will develop in the coming episodes.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list for a long period of time.

Udaariyaan: The show made its entry in the top five shows last week and in just seven days it has beaten Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahtein to be on the third spot. Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show continue to maintain the fourth spot on the TRP list for another week.

Yeh Hai Chahtein: The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show dropped to number five this week. It was on number three last time. This show also airs on Star Plus.