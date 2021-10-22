TRP REPORT WEEK 41: The TRP report of week 41 is out for this week by BARC. This week, Anupamaa is once again on the top spot despite a drop in the overall rating of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show. Apart from Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin, and Imlie too maintained their spots, like last week. The new entrants in the top five list are Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 along with last week’s entrant Pandya Store. Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is in its third week but is not really leaving an impression on the viewers.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rs 25 Lakh From Prize Money Deducted After Junglewasis Convince Jay To Enter Main House

Check Full List Here:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has maintained the top slot on the top five list with 3.5 million impressions this week. Though fans are loving the camaraderie between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia, the fans are not really impressed with the Shah family – Vanraj, Baa, and Paritosh’s orthodox mentality towards Anupama and Anuj. The fans are also eagerly waiting for Anupama and Anuj’s love story to begin soon. Last week, Anupamaa’s impression was around four million. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's Fake Love Angle - Are Viewers Being Cheated?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma even saw a drop in its TRP this week. Last week, the show managed 3.7 million impressions but this week, the show’s impression is 3.3 million. Reportedly, fans feel that Sai’s accident track was stretched unnecessary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: "Pehli Baar Dekha," Gauahar Khan Reacts as Karan Kundrra Wins The Task After Slamming Pratik Sehajpal

Imlie:

Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie has maintained its third spot. The fans are happy with its interesting storyline, however, Malini and Imlie’s constant fight for Aditya is leaving fans not very impressed.

Udaariyaan

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produced Udaariyaan grabbed the fourth position with 2.5 million impressions.

Pandya Store/ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Shiny Doshi starrer Pandya Store is grabbing all kinds of eyeballs with its intriguing storyline. On the other hand, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 made an entry in the top five list. Both the shows got 2.1 million impressions this week.