TRP Report Week 41: The TRP report of week 41 has been released and once again Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s chemistry has impressed the audience. Yes, Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa has once again topped the TRP list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan. While Imlie is on number four of the TRP list, two shows are ruling the fifth spot. Along with Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also joined the top five shows of the week list.Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica Fernandes Shares Reason of Disappointment to Quit Show

Check Full TRP List Here:

Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot Despite Drop In Its Rating, Bigg Boss 15 Fails To Impress

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart. Talking about the show, Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry and friendship is being widely loved. Recently, we saw how Anupama took a stand for herself and decided to leave the Shah house. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Will this mark a new beginning in Anupama and Anuj’s love story? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Aarohi, Abhimanyu, Akshara Are Tangled In Love Triangle | Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For another week, With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list. The show is has maintained this spot for over ten weeks now.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan has come to a step forth. While it was on number four last week, this time it has beaten Imlie to rule the third position. The show stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show has dropped from the third spot to the fourth position on the TRP list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It was the last time Kartik and Sirat’s fans were able to see them together on screen. As Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left the popular show, their exit has left fans teary-eyed. Interestingly, their last glimpse brought Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the fifth spot of the TRP list.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer continue to be on number five this week. This show also airs on Star Plus.