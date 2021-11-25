TRP Report Week 46: It’s TRP rating day today and the top 5 list is already here. As expected, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa maintains its top spot and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a slight growth in its ratings this week. Bigg Boss 15 fails to impress this week but the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by superstar Salman Khan saw a minor increase in its TRP ratings.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Massive Eviction: Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha to Get Eliminated Next After Simba Nagpal?

Here Is The Full List:

Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Panday, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma starrer show maintained its top spot with 4.1 million impressions this week. The storyline of Anupama finally falling for Anuj is winning hearts of the fans. Baa's huge drama against Bapuji and Anupama also grabbed much eyeballs.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintained its second spot with 3.1 million viewership this week. Sai and Virat are finally falling for each other while Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma continues to plot against the couple.

Udaariyaan/Imlie:

Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has grabbed eyeballs with the entry of Fahmaam Khan’s entry on the show. The show earned a TRP of 2.7 million impressions this week.

Priyanka Choudhary, Ankita Gupta, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover starrer Udaariyaan is tied with Imlie at the third spot with 2.7 million impressions this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s chemistry is winning hearts of the viewers and thus, it is at the fourth spot. The show earned the viewership of 2.6 million this week.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2/ Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya saw a jump with 2.1 million impressions this week, in compare to its 1.9 million viewership last week. It has tied with Yeh Hai Chahatein.