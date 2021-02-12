It’s time for the TRP list and to know where your favourite shows stand this week. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama is still reigning on the top and popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slowly gaining eyeballs again. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagyahas dropped to the fifth spot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah could not make it to the top five list. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, You Are Fabulous And You Are Winning Bigg Boss 14 With or Without Trophy!

Anupama:



Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama is still ruling the TRP charts. With the storyline and twists in the show, the audience are loving the serial. The show this week has got 3.4 million.

Imlie:

Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer’s Imlie is a story of a young and smart village girl, who is forced to marry a journalist. The show received 2.9 million impressions this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin traces the story of an IPS officer Virat, who is in love with Pakhi but ends up marrying Sayi. The show has received 2.8 million impressions.

Indian Idol 2020:

Indian Idol 2020 is back in the top 5 and has received 2.7 million impressions.

Kundali Bhagya/Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya has seen a massive drop in numbers this week but has still managed to grab the fifth position. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back as Kartik and Sirat love story is being loved by the viewers. Both the shows received 2.6 million impressions.