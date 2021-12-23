TRP Report Week 50: The TRP report for week 50 has been released and seems like there is no show which can break Anupamaa’s record. Once again, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show is on the top of the list. It is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot of the TRP list, there’s a twist. Not one or two, but three shows are dominating the third spot of the TRP list – Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Chahatein is on the fourth spot whereas on the fifth is a new entry – Kumkum Bhagya.Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode: Malvika Shows Signs of Mental Illness, Anuj Kapadia Goes Berserk

Check Full TRP List Here:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart. With Gaurav Khanna and Malvika’s entry, it has become even more interesting and fans are eager to know if Malvika will play cupid between Anuj and Anupama. Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Hold Hands, Fans Love The Sexual Tension Between #MaAn - Latest Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For another week, With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list. The show has maintained this spot for over 14 weeks now.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan continues to be on the third spot. The show stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show was on the fourth spot last week. However, this time, it is giving competition to Udaariyaan on the third position on the TRP list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has really impressed fans and has jumped from fifth spot last week to third spot this week. Needless to say, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod managed to fill in Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s shoes pretty well.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show, which disappeared from the top five shows list last week is now back. It is on the fourth spot. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show is a new entry into the TRP race. The show features Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia and is on the fifth spot. It airs on Zee TV.