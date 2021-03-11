The TRP report for Week 9 is here and this week’s TRP report has a new entrant – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Yes, you heard us right! It is a surprising entry in the Top 5. Like many weeks, Anupama has continued its streak and has managed to remain on the top spot. Here is the full list of the top 5 serials that made it to the top 5. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik is Magnificent; Paras Chhabra is a Lover in Upcoming Music Video, Watch BTS Shots Here

Anupama:



At the number 1 spot is everyone’s favourite Anupama with 9,600 impressions. The latest twist of Kavya turning into a villain, Pakhi going against her father Vanraj, Samar and Nandini love that has gone against the Shah family and the on-and-off relationship of Vanraj and Anupama, has kept the audience glued to their screens. The show stars Rupali Ganguly as Anupama and Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh starrer has grabbed the second spot and have even jumped the two spots this week. The show has got 8,090 impressions.

Imlie:

The third spot is bagged by Imlie with 8,078 impressions. Interestingly, Imlie has dropped one spot and has been beaten by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik has managed to be in the top 5. The show has grabbed the fourth position with 7,450 impressions. The show is a step ahead in this week’s TRP ratings.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2:

The fifth spot has a new entry – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 starring Anant (Harsh Nagar) and Genha (Senha Jain). Looks like the show grabbed eyeballs with Anant and Gehna’s on-off relationship. The show received 7,174 impressions this week. It will be interesting to watch if the show remains in the top 5 in the coming weeks as well.