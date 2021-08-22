BARC Report: The TRP list by the Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) is out for the week and as expected, Anupamaa is at the top spot. Interestingly, stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has also made its entry on the list. The list is the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences from August 7 to August 13.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla Fans Express Disappointment, Allege Actor Being Paired With 'Weak Partners'

Here is the list of the top 5 shows on Indian Television:

Anupamaa:

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart this week. The show is the only Hindi show to get 4 million views. The show features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Shares Heart-warming Note For Brother Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer has grabbed the second spot on the TRP list. Pakhi and Virat’s love angle is gaining all the eyeballs with3.4 million views. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Performs On Hook Steps Of Ghunghroo, Netizens Say 'Jalwa Hai'

Indian Idol 12:

Indian Idol 12 concluded on August 15 with Pawandeep Rajan emerging as the winner and Arunita Kanjilal as the first runner-up. The 12-hour long grand finale managed to grab the third spot.

Imlie:

The second position is once again grabbed by Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie with 2.7 million views.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11/Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally managed to grab the spot in the top 5 TRP list with 2.6 million views. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is on the fifth spot, same as Khatron Ke Khiladi.