A picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant and internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill has been going viral where she is seen posing with actor Sidharth Shukla and donning sindoor (Vermilion) and Mangalsutra. A fan page shared the picture and it shows Shehnaaz lovingly looking at Sidharth, and both of them look like newlyweds. Are they married for real? The answer is 'No'. The picture shared by @sidnaaz_obsessed20 is photoshopped.

The viral photo of #SidNaaz has sent their fans into a frenzy who are desperately waiting for the same to happen for real. Few of them even expressed their desire to see them married and wrote, 'Yeh din kab aayega' (when will this day come). The photoshopped photo has garnered over 9,000 likes and the comment section is filled with love emojies.

The internet has gone crazy over the on-screen Jodi of Sidharth and Shehnaaz ever since their stints in Bigg Boss 13. They have not only charmed us with their crackling chemistry, but they have also been part of two music videos in 2020. One is Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona (the song recently crossed 100 million on YouTube).

It has been reported that Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been dating. As of now, none of them has confirmed. If the rumours turn out to be true, then the SidNaaz army won’t control their happiness.