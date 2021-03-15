Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a very loyal fan base of 7.2 million on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 13 star keeps entertaining her fans by sharing some interesting pictures on social media every now and then. The actor is currently shooting in Canada for her upcoming Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh. And in the wee hours of Monday, the Punjabi singer-actor dropped a few pictures of herself looking absolutely striking in an orange crop top and blue denim. While Shehnaaz seemed all cool and did justice with her casual look, her fans were quick to point out how she seems to have lost many kilos from her Bigg Boss days. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh - Shehnaaz Gill Play Expecting Parents in Honsla Rakh, New Look With Baby Bump Goes Viral

The photos show Shehnaaz flaunting her incredible waistline, looking too-hot-to-handle in each picture. Even her fans commented on the post calling her ‘hot’. One social media user wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥tu aag h aag h,” while another wrote, “Drop-dead gorgeous #shehnaazgill” Check out the fans’ comments on Shehnaaz’ post here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Badshah's 'Fly' Song Out: Music Video Trends on Internet With 14 Million Views, Sidharth Shukla Loves The Song

Earlier, in an interview, Shehnaaz had opened up on her weight loss journey. She mentioned how it’s all about eating right at the right time. In an interview with Times Of India, the actor revealed that she wanted to lose weight because a few people made fun of her in Bigg Boss 13 and she wanted to show people that she could shed weight too. In the candid discussion, she shared that she weighed 67 kgs in March and is currently 55 kgs. Shehnaaz had reduced the portions of her meals to reduce her weight, cut-off her non-veg food intake, chocolates, and ice cream.

“Let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi and it started working,” said Shehnaaz.

While Shehnaaz looks fabulous and her weight loss journey is inspiring, it’s advisable not to blindly follow any celebrity-diet without consulting your own doctor.