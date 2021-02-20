Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant has time and again been trying to tell all that she’s married to a wealthy businessman named Ritesh. The identity of the man is a big mystery and several contestants and a section of the audience have raised their doubts over Ritesh’s existence. In the last night’s episode though, comedian Bharti Singh confirmed that Ritesh exists and she has seen him on a video call. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya Cry Inconsolably

While talking about Rakhi’s husband, Bharti said that she has seen Ritesh when he was having a video call with Rakhi. The comedian is the first person apart from Rakhi and her family who has confirmed that the popular actor is married and her husband doesn’t want to reveal himself to the world. This is surprising because many friends including Rahul Mahajan have said in the past that Rakhi has been faking her marriage and there’s no Ritesh outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Week: Will Rubina Dilaik Get Trophy or Rahul Vaidya? Live Votes Will Decide

Earlier last year, Rakhi went on to announce her wedding in the media. Decked up as a bride, she did many photoshoots and also talked about her husband in press conferences only to add that she doesn’t want to bring him in front of the world because he’s very shy. It was in Bigg Boss 14 this year that she broke down while talking about Ritesh and accused him of distancing himself from her. She said that her husband doesn’t want to be associated or seen with her and that’s the reason he has refused to come in front of the world. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, You Are Fabulous And You Are Winning Bigg Boss 14 With or Without Trophy!

What do you think of this entire mystery around Ritesh and Rakhi’s marriage? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!