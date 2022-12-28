Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Court Extends Sheezan Khan’s Judicial Custody

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: The Vasai court on Wednesday extended actor Sheezan Khan's judicial custody in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: The Vasai court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. He was arrested on Sunday, December 25 following a police complaint by Tunisha’s mother, and was sent to a four-day judicial custody. On Wednesday, the court extended the custody to two more days. Sheezan will now be presented in court on Friday.

The Mumbai Police sought an extension of his remand in the court to complete his interrogation in the case. As reported by the news agency ANI, the Waliv police have taken the statements of 18 people so far in the case and the probe is still on.

Sheezan was Tunisha’s co-star in the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in which he played the titular role while the late actor essayed the character of Shezaadi Meriam. The two were reportedly dating each other and had a breakup a few days before her death. After Tunisha’s death, her mother lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Sheezan of abetting her daughter’s suicide. She also told the police that Tunisha was hospitalised after her breakup due to anxiety attacks and depression.

POLICE TO INTERROGATE SHEEZAN KHAN’S ‘SECRET GIRLFRIEND’ NOW

As reported by the agency, the police have recovered around 250-300 pages from June to this December to know why Sheezan really broke up with Tunisha. The police said they will send an electronic mail to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his ‘secret girlfriend’. They added that the extension of judicial custody will help them question him further about his girlfriend whose chats stand deleted. The police are probing if these chats with Sheezan’s ‘secret girlfriend’ are related to Tunisha’s death and if not, then why he deleted his chats with only one woman?

The report mentioned that Sheezan’s ‘secret girlfriend’ has been identified and will be interrogated by the police soon.

On Tuesday, Tunisha’s family and friends paid their last respects to the late actor. She was cremated at the Mira Road crematorium ground. Sheezan’s mother and his sister Falaq Naaz were also present there.