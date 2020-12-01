A 27-year-old casting director was booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a TV actor. The 28-year-old woman accused him of allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage and impregnating her. A report published in Mumbai Mirror revealed that the victim is a writer, TV actor, and theatre artiste who lodged the complaint at the Versova police station against the casting director who was allegedly in a relationship with her for the last few months. Also Read - Maharashtra Shocker: Three-Year-Old Gangraped by 2 Minor Boys, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The police told the daily that the woman knew the accused for the last two years, however, it was only a few months back that they started dating each other and lived together for some time. She said that the man had promised to marry her after which she shifted to his flat in Versova. The woman added that she went back to live in her own apartment sometime back, however, they continued their physical relationship as the accused kept promising to marry her. Also Read - UP Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Kanpur Was Gangraped, Lungs Taken Out To Perform Black Magic

The victim went on to say that things started changing in October when she asked him to get married and he evaded her questions. She said that it was on October 25 that the man allegedly told her he was never going to marry her and harassed her in front of his friends. Later, she found out that she was pregnant and when she broke the news to him, he refused to go to the hospital with her and accused her of infidelity. Also Read - Shocker From Fortis Hospital in Gurugram: TB Patient Raped in Unconscious State During Treatment

The police officer was quoted as saying, “The victim has alleged that she became suicidal because of this, leading to her miscarriage. She told us that her brother and brother-in-law also contacted the accused and tried to convince him to get married to her. He, however, refused to do so.”

The police haven’t made any arrests in the matter and are still verifying the allegations. The case of rape has been registered under the IPC.