Actor Divya Bhatnagar, who played the role of Gulabo in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is critical and fighting for life at a hospital in Mumbai. She was tested positive for the coronavirus and has now been put on a ventilator after her oxygen levels kept falling. The actor's mother informed ETimes in her latest interview that Divya isn't feeling well and COVID has made the situation worse.

She mentioned that she had flown from Delhi to Mumbai to take care of her daughter after her husband Gagan left her to suffer in these times. She said that the actor had a temperature for the last six days after which they bought an oximeter and got to know that her oxygen level had dropped to 71. "Divya had a temperature for the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID," she explained.

She went on to talk about the actor's husband and called him a 'fraud'. Divya was working in a show titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main and she's receiving financial help from the production house behind the show. Divya's mother is in touch with Sashi-Sumeet Productions which has agreed to help in her treatment.

The actor recently made a post from inside the hospital and asked her fans to pray for her. "Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all," she wrote while posting a picture of herself from the hospital bed.

We wish her a speedy recovery!