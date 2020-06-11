Actor Jagesh Mukati, popular for his role in Hindi TV shows like Shree Ganesh and Amita Ka Amit, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly hospitalised for the last three-four days after he complained of breathing issues. Jagesh’s last rites were done on Wednesday in the presence of his family members and friends. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja Writes 'Don't Know What's in Store For us Tomorrow' in His Last WhatsApp Chat With Friend Prajwal Devaraj

The actor’s friend and colleague Ambika Ranjankar, who’s known for playing the role of Komal Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to mourn his death. She posted a happy picture of Jagesh and wrote a note remembering the lively person that he was. The caption on the post read, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon…you’ll be missed dear friend.” (sic) Also Read - Disha Salian Death: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Dies of ‘Accidental Falling’ From High-Rise Building, Was Suffering From Depression

Jagesh was also seen with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. The actor had also worked in many popular Gujarati TV shows and films.

May his soul rest in peace!