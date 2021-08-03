Mumbai: TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who is known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar has lost his leg due to high diabetes. The 50-year-old actor’s leg was amputated last week due to high stress levels, which reportedly shot up his blood sugar beyond dangerous limits. The actor has been suffering from diabetes and was stressed out about the lack of work and money. His surgery lasted for long five hours at Mumbai’s Bhaktivedanta Hospital.Also Read - Is Delta Variant of Coronavirus Linked to The Onset of New Diabetes Cases?

Speaking with ETimes, Lokendra narrated his ordeal and shared that it all began when he developed a corn in his right foot and neglected it. He was quoted as saying, "It all began when I developed corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and had spread in my body in no time. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets."

Lokendra also revealed that he had financial aid through CINTAA and shared that actors have been calling up to know about his health. He said that many actors motivated him in these difficult times. He now plans to go for an artificial leg but told ETimes, "the wound has to heal first".

Lokendra has been part of shows such as CID, Crime Patrol, and others. He also featured in films such as Jagga Jasoos and Malaal.