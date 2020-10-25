The Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) arrested TV actor Preetika Chauhan and another man from Versova in Mumbai for allegedly possessing marijuana. The arrests were made in the drug nexus case under which the federal anti-narcotics agency has already nabbed 24 people so far. As reported by news agency ANI, the team seized 99 grams of Ganja from Preetika and the man named Faisal. Both of them were arrested and produced before the court. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Coverage: CBI Tells Bombay High Court 'we Have Not Leaked Any Info to Media'

Preetika is a known TV artiste and has worked in several TV shows include Savdhaan India, CID, and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in which she played the role of Goddess Saraswati. She belongs to Himachal Pradesh and had debuted on the small screen in the year 2015.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB arrested a man named Sahil Ali who allegedly supplied cocaine to Arjun Rampal's partner's brother Agisilaos Demetriades. The South African national was arrested a few days back for consuming and supplying banned drugs. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Sahil confessed to the NCB that he is a peddler and has been supplying drugs to Demetriades. The daily quoted NCB official saying, "Ali admitted that he had supplied cocaine to Demetriades and claimed that Demetriades was a peddler."

Earlier on Friday, the NCB arrested a man named Sahil Ali who allegedly supplied cocaine to Arjun Rampal’s partner’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades. The South African national was arrested a few days back for consuming and supplying banned drugs. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Sahil confessed to the NCB that he is a peddler and has been supplying drugs to Demetriades. The daily quoted NCB official saying, “Ali admitted that he had supplied cocaine to Demetriades and claimed that Demetriades was a peddler.”

The investigation in the case began when various names from the film industry surfaced in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned in the same case earlier last month.