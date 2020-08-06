TV actor Sameera Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night in Mumbai. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide at his home in Neha CHS building of Malad West. Sameer, popular for playing the role of Kuhu’s father in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, allegedly hanged himself two days back, the police suspected. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case: IPS Vinay Tiwari Breaks Silence, to Move Supreme Court Against BMC For Forcibly Quarantining Him

As reported by Mid-Day, his body was discovered by a watchman who was strolling at night when he saw a body hanging from the ceiling of the apartment. The watchman informed the building supervisor who reported the incident to the police. No suicide note was discovered by the police at the apartment.

Malad police have registered a case of accidental death. "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

Apart from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Sameer had also worked in popular drams like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du among others.

This is yet another incident that has shocked the television industry. May his soul rest in peace!