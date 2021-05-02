Mumbai: Many celebrities from the world of entertainment and their family members are trying to cope-up with the devastation and grief caused due to the deadly COVID-19. Chandragupta Maurya actor Sneha Wagh has lost her father to COVID-19. The actor shared the sad news on Instagram, mentioning that after many months of fighting pneumonia and COVID-19, her father passed away earlier this week. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla To Not Fly To Shimla To Meet Rubina Dilaik After Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says 'Hoping She Gets Well Soon'

“After battling a month’s battle with pneumonia and covid-19, I have lost my father. Shattering our hearts into million pieces, our biggest and strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything,” read her post. The actor shared a photo of her father alongside the note on Facebook. Also Read - Former National Selector Kishan Rungta Dies of Covid-19

Sneha also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about missing her father. The note read, “Dearest Papa. You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman. You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heartbreaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn’t say a proper Goodbye! We couldn’t do much! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Wagh (@the_sneha)

Sneha Wagh was last seen in the TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. We wish strength to her and to her entire family! May he rest in peace!

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar