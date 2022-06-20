Mandana Karimi viral video: Actress Mandana Karimi has found herself in the middle of a controversy after sharing a video in which she is seen twerking while wearing a Burqa. The actress has been shooting for her next project and as part of the same, she wore a Burqa in what looked like a shopping mall. She took to her Instagram Reels to share a short video in which she is seen dancing in a quirky manner. At one point, she also twerks and that’s exactly what hasn’t gone down well with many people on social media.Also Read - Bengaluru Traffic Officer Cleans Clogged Drain With His Hands Amid Heavy Rains, Internet Calls Him A Hero | Watch

Several social media users objected to the video and alleged that Mandana attacked the sanctity of Hijab/ Burqa by twerking in it. Seems like the actress knew she could attract the ire of a section of the audience – the caption on her video read, "I wish shooting with Hijab was as easy as this BTS NO HATES just bunch of people making a film #istanbul #hijab #چادر #weekend (sic)"

As the trolling became serious, one user commented on her video and wrote, “I will pray to allah to give you hidayat you will realise one day whatever you doing now is wrong (sic), another user wrote, “Don’t disrespect hijab (sic).”

Mandana has not responded to the criticism yet. The actress is currently holidaying in Italy. Before leaving for Istanbul, she wrapped up her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s reality-show Lock Upp. The actress remained in the limelight for her controversial statements in the captivity-based show which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Your thoughts on her popular video?