Indian Idol 12 controversy update: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has been making waves on the internet with his back-to-back statements on the show ever since Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar said that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of their performances. Now, Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan came out in his son's defense. In his latest interview with a news channel, Udit said that Aditya is attached to the show, and therefore, he says things instead of maintaining his silence. The singer added that he's going to ask his son how he landed himself in a controversy when everyone else related to the show never spoke out.

Udit Narayan breaks silence on Indian Idol 12 controversy, asks ‘why was only Aditya got caught’

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Udit called Aditya's behaviour 'childish', however, he sided with him in saying that Amit should have not said anything after agreeing to be on the show. "I saw Amit's episode, I could see that he enjoyed it. When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya," he said.

Udit explained that the entire purpose of being on a show like Indian Idol 12 is to teach the contestants and boost their morale by using kind words. "We are often invited so we can watch new talent and also polish them, we are also paid for this. This process of learning and teaching continues throughout life. Often, we are not too strict with talent, fearing they may be overwhelmed with negativity," he said.

Aditya Narayan is childish, says father Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 controversy

Speaking about his son, he said he would talk to him to make him realise how no one else except him from the show spoke on the matter to stay away from the controversy – something that he should have done too. “Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke and the entire burden came upon Aditya. I did not say anything to him as I fear he may go into depression, with so many people already on his case. But I will ask him, once all this is over, why was it that he got caught while everyone else remained clean?” he said.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s romance is ‘dhong’, says Aditya Narayan

Earlier, in an interview, Aditya had even talked about the romance angle on the show that the makers introduce every season. This year, the speculations were rife regarding a relationship between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. However, the host said that all these are ‘cooked up’ stories and a ‘dhong’ to keep the viewers hooked.

The entire controversy began when Amit Kumar, who had appeared in an episode as the chief guest, later told the media: “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened.”

