Mumbai: Hours after walking out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar Riaz has reacted to choreographer Geeta Kapur’s statements about him. Umar Riaz took to Twitter and wrote about what his ‘inherit nature’ is. He mentioned that being a doctor by profession, he works for the people even during the covid times without thinking about his health. “@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all India, I was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what I got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself,” he wrote.Also Read - Kashmera Shah Jokes About Krushna’s Fight With Govinda-Sunita in Front of Salman Khan: Mujhe Mana Karke Khud Jhagda Kia

Umar Riaz went on to say that it is unfortunate that Geeta Kapur defamed him on national television just to ‘set a narrative’. “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me,” he added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Breaks Down After New Fight With Tejasswi Prakash, Says 'No One Cares'

For the unversed, Geeta Kapur graced the sets of Bigg Boss 15 during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode and questioned Umar for his aggression. “Umar aap aapa kho dete hai. Aapko samajh mein nahi aata ke aap kya kar rahe hai. Aggression is his inherit nature. I will never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours,” Geeta told Umar. Even Salman Khan had joined the choreographer saying he aggressively charges on people.

Earlier, Umar Riaz’s fans had also expressed disappointment with Geeta Kapur’s words. Angry fans mentioned that Geeta was nobody to comment on Umar’s Bigg Boss journey and added that she should ‘mind her own business’.

Umar Riaz got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday, January 9. His eviction came after his massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal during a task.