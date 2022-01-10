Umar Riaz on his eviction from Bigg Boss 15: Doctor Umar Riaz got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Umar, who is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, was one of the most popular contestants since the beginning of the show last year. However, he was evicted after a massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal during a task.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Fans Attack Geeta Kapur After She Says 'Aggression Is His Inherit Nature'

Umar’s fans have taken over Twitter to call this an unfair eviction considering many other contestants have also shown aggression during the tasks but none of them had to face the brunt like Umar. In his latest tweet though, Umar also hinted at his eviction being unfair when he wrote that he can never believe his fans didn’t vote for him. After the fight that took place last week, Bigg Boss had announced that Umar will have to take the punishment as per the viewers’ decision in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Call Umar Riaz's Eviction 'Karma' | Do You Know Why?

Reacting to the same after coming out of the house, Umar wrote, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fan from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still.

#UmarArmy (sic).” Also Read - Umar Riaz Evicted: Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Other Celebs Who Are Disappointed

He added that this was just a part of his long journey to the audience’s hearts and he will never stop entertaining them. He wrote, “It was indeed one hell of a journey but without you guys I wouldn’t have been able to live this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai Hume, may be not everyday but I will soon hit your screens till then keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing.This doctor is always in your hearts (sic).”

Umar’s eviction has also come as a major disappointment for Rashami Desai’s fans. Both Umar and Rashami had developed a special bonding in the show and their fans were shipping them together as #UmRash. Meanwhile, the contestants who are still fighting for the trophy this year are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty. Watch this space for all the latest Bigg Boss updates!