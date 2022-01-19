Umar Riaz on his eviction being a lie: Umar Riaz has emerged as one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 15. The doctor might have got evicted before the grand finale but he has won the hearts of the audience like no one else from the season. Umar was evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar after he pushed fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task and Bigg Boss asked him to wait till the weekend to know the audience’s verdict against him.Also Read - Umar Riaz's Solid Response to Those Digging His Old Tweet About Sidharth Shukla And Calling His Eviction 'Karma'

Now, days after coming out of the house, Umar spoke about his eviction and clearly said he cannot believe that the audience didn’t vote for him. The model, who is also a surgeon by profession, spoke to ETimes in an interview and said he got immense love from the fans when he came outside and that’s the reason he didn’t believe when the makers announced him as the contestant with the least number of votes in that week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz Reacts to Umar Riaz's Shocking Eviction, Here's What He Says

Umar was quoted as saying, “Everyone has got physical during tasks be it Simba, Afsana, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, but there was no action that time. While I got evicted I was told that there were no votes from the audience but we all know that it was a lie. It was unfair and I felt bad about it because I was very loyal to the show since the first day. I didn’t want the makers to ever regret the opportunity they had given to me.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz Pens A Special Thankyou Message For His Fans After His Eviction, Details Inside

Umar Riaz says it’s disheartening to realise he won’t be standing with Salman Khan on stage in the finale

Umar, who is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, added that he wanted to see himself with host Salman Khan on the grand finale stage but that couldn’t happen. He said he’s unbelievably grateful to the audience for giving him so much love.

“I feel blessed to have people who supported me in such large numbers on social media. The eviction was certainly unfair. It was disappointing to come so close to the finale and get evicted like this. But the love and appreciation I’ve got from people, I am content with it. Obviously, in my dreams, I always visualised standing with Salman Khan sir on stage and he held my hand. Winning or losing was secondary, but I just wanted to be on that stage with Salman sir holding my hand. It was my dream to be on the finale, so that disappointment is there. But I am content with the love I’ve got from people,” he said.

While the speculations are rife that Umar will be seen as a wild card entry in the show soon, nothing official on the same is out yet. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!