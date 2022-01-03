Mumbai: The recent promo of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has created a massive war on social media. The promo shows Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting into an ugly fight. The two contestants can be seen arguing and pushing each other amid the eviction task. Following this Bigg Boss can be heard interrupting and announcing, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hinsa par kadi pabandi hai. Show ke 14 hafte mein phouch kar, show ke maryaada ko barkaraar rakhte hue, iss anuchit vyahaar par rok laga di jaye. Bigg Boss Umar ko iss ghar se…(Violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss house. In the 14th week of the show and to carry maintain the decorum in the house, Bigg Boss is..”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra in Shock as Rakhi Sawant Tells Him About Tejasswi Prakash’s Present Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Munmun Dutta Reveals Why She Entered The Bigg Boss 15 House

This has created suspense among viewers if Umar Riaz will be evicted from Bigg Boss 15. While there is no official confirmation on Umar’s eviction so far, the promo has created a massive uproar on social media. If some viewers are questioning Umar Riaz for being violent in the house, others are saying that Umar is being defamed in the show. The promo has surely upset Umar Riaz’s fans. They are not just calling Bigg Boss unfair, but also biased. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta and Surbhi Chandna To Enter Salman Khan's Show As Challengers?

For the unversed, Umar Riaz has been repeatedly bashed by the host of the show Salman Khan for being violent and aggressive in the house.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh entered the house as challengers. They are in the house to make the ticket to finale task difficult for inmates. However, the four challengers will stay in the house only for a day.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.