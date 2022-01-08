Mumbai: Umar Riaz’s elimination from the Bigg Boss house has left viewers shocked and disappointed. While the contestant will walk out of the house tonight (January 8), the news of his eviction has ignited a massive storm on social media. Umar fans are heartbroken and angry. They are not just calling the makers of the show biased, but are also alleging that Umar’s eviction is unfair. From Himanshi Khurana to Karanvir Bohra and Akanksha Puri, a number of celebrities took to social media and reacted to Umar’s ‘unfair’ eviction. Even former Bigg Boss contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia also broke the silence on Umar’s elimination.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Questions Karan For Not Taking a Stand, Tells Tejasswi 'Aapke Boyfriend Ne Kabhi Madad Nahi Ki'
Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter and expressed anger on the makers of the show. “They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz,” she wrote. Karanvir Bohra also called Umar’s eviction shocking and questioned Bigg Boss’ ‘agenda’. Rajiv Adatia, who was a close friend of Umar Riaz during his Bigg Boss journey also Tweeted a broken heart emoji. Ieshaan Sehgaal has also been left shocked by Umar Riaz‘s eviction. He took to Twitter and mentioned that Umar deserves to be in the top three contestants. Also Read - Shocking Bigg Boss 15 Elimination: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted, Netizens Slam Makers For Being Unfair
Celebrities Upset With Umar Riaz’s Eviction:
Also Read - Umar Riaz's Ex-Girlfriend Sonal Vengurlekar In Talks For Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6?
Do you think Umar Riaz’s eviction is unfair?