Mumbai: Umar Riaz’s elimination from the Bigg Boss house has left viewers shocked and disappointed. While the contestant will walk out of the house tonight (January 8), the news of his eviction has ignited a massive storm on social media. Umar fans are heartbroken and angry. They are not just calling the makers of the show biased, but are also alleging that Umar’s eviction is unfair. From Himanshi Khurana to Karanvir Bohra and Akanksha Puri, a number of celebrities took to social media and reacted to Umar’s ‘unfair’ eviction. Even former Bigg Boss contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia also broke the silence on Umar’s elimination.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Questions Karan For Not Taking a Stand, Tells Tejasswi 'Aapke Boyfriend Ne Kabhi Madad Nahi Ki'

Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter and expressed anger on the makers of the show. “They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz,” she wrote. Karanvir Bohra also called Umar’s eviction shocking and questioned Bigg Boss’ ‘agenda’. Rajiv Adatia, who was a close friend of Umar Riaz during his Bigg Boss journey also Tweeted a broken heart emoji. Ieshaan Sehgaal has also been left shocked by Umar Riaz‘s eviction. He took to Twitter and mentioned that Umar deserves to be in the top three contestants. Also Read - Shocking Bigg Boss 15 Elimination: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted, Netizens Slam Makers For Being Unfair

Celebrities Upset With Umar Riaz’s Eviction:

Well played @realumarriaz

“Love you bro — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted… don’t know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 7, 2022

Wait what?? #UmarRiaz is evicted??? This is so unfair, he deserves to be in top 3

Sorry but this is so wrong💔

NO UMAR NO BB15 — Ieshaan Sehgaal (@RealIeshan) January 7, 2022

An underdog is one from whom Noone expects much but by the time of the Final Race The underdog becomes your favourite or the biggest competetor to your Favourite. #BiggBoss15 had #UmarRiaz My #Top5 Passionate, Driven, logical & Real. Well Played @realumarriaz 👏👏#VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/GXHXFpwMc6 — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) January 7, 2022

#UmarRiaz u are a real winner ❤️ — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 8, 2022

Do you think Umar Riaz’s eviction is unfair?