Parineeti Chopra Dating Umar Riaz: Actors Parineeti Chopra and Umar Riaz are the new love birds of B-town according to social media buzz. The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Indian reality show Hunarbaaz host were spotted in similar white T-Shirts according to a fan post on Twitter. Parineeti and Umar haven't been exclusive about their dating life so this is a new development at the rumour mills. Check out his tweet by an Umar fan:

Exclusive & Confirm #UmarRiaz Dating #ParineetiChopra 😍😍❤️ 1. Umar Riaz & Parineeti Chopra Wear Same White T-Shirt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUyTiUasbi — 👑 LION UMAR RIAZ 👑 (@Ragib_08) April 15, 2022

Fans Go Crazy Over Parineeti-Umar Link-Up Rumour!

As Parineeti mostly likes to speak about her work projects, cover photoshoots and fun holiday posts during her interviews. The actor has so far guarded her personal life under wraps. Umar was earlier linked to TV star and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai who recently did a cameo in Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6. As soon as a fan tweeted the picture of Parineeti and Umar in similar T-shirt, twitterati flooded the internet with different pictures of Umar and Parineeti wearing same attires on separate occasions. Check out this tweet a fan:

Itna Kuch Same Kese Ho Sakta Hai

It’s Not Coincidence There Is Something Something Between Them😭💙#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #UmPari — S…🐍 (@Naagin___) April 15, 2022

Umar Riaz To Enter Lock Upp?

On the work front Parineeti was recently seen as a judge alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar in the reality show Hunarbaaz. The actor will next be seen on the silver-screen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta. As for Umar, the actor/model, also a medical surgeon by profession might enter the reality show Lock Upp. The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant would be apart of the show as the highest paid contestant according to a report by The Siasat Daily.

