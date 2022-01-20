Mumbai: It’s been four months since actor Sidharth Shukla left us for his heavenly abode. Along with his fans, the entire film and the TV industry continue to mourn his demise. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz remembered Sidharth and mentioned what he meant to his brother, Asim Riaz who was totally devastated after hearing the news of Sidharth’s demise.Also Read - Umar Riaz Clearly Says His Bigg Boss 15 Eviction Was a Lie: 'Was told There Were no Votes But we Know it Was a Lie'

Asim and Sidharth met and became friends during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, their friendship didn't go on for a long time and they became arch-rivals during the later days of the show itself. While Sidharth lifted the trophy, Asim ended up being the first runner-up. While their fans were always clashing with each other on social media, both Asim and Sidharth had reportedly tried to forget their differences.

When Sidharth passes away in September last year, Asim was one of the first people to have arrived at the hospital and at his residence in Mumbai to be with his family. He also attended the funeral and his pictures from the crematorium went viral on social media. Talking about his condition at that time, Umar now told Bollywood Hungama that Asim just couldn't stop crying.

He was quoted as saying, “It was like a shock when I heard and called up Asim. He was very low, about to cry. He actually cried a lot. Whatever happened on the show, they had a close bond. Somehow they couldn’t connect outside. However, I am sure both wanted to connect back given the bond they had. It was really devastating news for us. And soon as Asim heard about it, he rushed to the hospital to be with his family and show his affection.”

Meanwhile, Umar’s tweet about Sidharth pushing Asim went viral recently when he got evicted for pushing Pratik Sehjapl in the show. After coming out of the house, Umar clarified how it didn’t make sense for the fan clubs to call his tweet against Sidharth ‘karma’ since he never asked the makers to evict Sidharth because he had pushed his brother. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!