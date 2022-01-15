Umar Riaz on his viral tweet: Umar Riaz is currently out of the Bigg Boss 15 house but his eviction has created a stir that seems to be never-ending on social media. The doctor’s fans have claimed that the makers played biased towards a few contestants in the house and that’s the reason he got evicted during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Ever since his elimination from the show, Umar has been tweeting and thanking his fans for constantly supporting him against other contestants in the game.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Asks Tejasswi Prakash to 'Shut up,' Fans Call Him Biased

In his latest interview with a daily, he spoke about the viral tweet from a few years back that surfaced on social media when he pushed Pratik Sehajpal in the show. In the tweet, he had supported his brother, Asim Riaz, when a fight broke out between him and Sidharth Shukla (who went on to win the show) and the latter ended up pushing Asim. The throwback tweet was dug out by Pratik’s fans who called it a Karma since Umar got evicted after he pushed Pratik during a fight in the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra -Tejasswi Prakash Again Fight After Rakhi Says ‘Karan Ki Nazar Shamita Pe Thi Humesha’

While speaking to Bombay Times, Umar clarified how using his own tweet against himself is completely wrong because while he slammed Sidharth for pushing his brother during a fight, he never said that he should have gotten evicted for doing the same. “I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself,” said Umar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar, Neha, Kamya Slam Tejasswi Prakash, Come Out in Support of Shamita Shetty

Umar has been hailed as the ‘public winner’ ever since his eviction from Bigg Boss 15. So much is the fan frenzy that the Twitter trend in his name – ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ – even crossed 17.1 million tweets the other day. Many reports have now suggested that Umar will be going back into the house as a wild card entry since the show has received an extension by the channel as Salman revealed in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Do you want to see Umar back into the game? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!