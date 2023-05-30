Home

Entertainment

‘Until We Meet Again’: Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s Fiancé Jay Gandhi Shares Emotional Note After Actor’s Demise

‘Until We Meet Again’: Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s Fiancé Jay Gandhi Shares Emotional Note After Actor’s Demise

Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay's fiance Jay mentioned in his emotional social media post that he is in pain.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay with Fiancé Jay Gandhi

Mumbai: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who died in a road accident recently, has a fiancé Jay Gandhi who spoke about the late actor in an emotional post. Taking to Instagram, Jay shared an adorable picture in which he could be seen posing with Vaibhavi in traditional attires and captioned it, “UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….R I P my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Gandhi (@jaygandhi.6)

You may like to read

The actress was 32 when she breathed her last. Vaibhavi was visiting Himachal Pradesh and was finding everything close to nature so beautiful that she took to Instagram to express it all.

Trending Now

Earlier JD Majethia informed in his story on his social media handle about her demise and wrote, “Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay very popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north and the family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi..”

In her last post on social media, the actor spoke about being grateful for life and simply being healthy enough to embrace the beauty of nature in its entirety. She wrote, “Our perfect vision, hearing, the sense of touch, taste, and smell are so basic yet so so crucial and instrumental to lead a perfectly healthy, happy and full life. Yet we seldom realise and feel it, let alone be grateful for it (sic).”

Vaibhavi Upadhyay also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak in 2020 and was seen in the web series Zero KMS starring Naseeruddin Shah.

May her soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES