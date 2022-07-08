Urfi Javed on not getting work in industry: Actor Urfi Javed is one of the most popular names in the industry today. From wearing the most interesting dresses to giving the most controversial statement, she lives fearlessly and doesn’t care about what people would think. Urfi is unfiltered and never bothers about others judging her for her fashion choices. In her latest interview with a news publication, she spoke about losing out on the roles because of her personality.Also Read - Urfi Javed Says 'Mujhe Nahana Pasand Nahi' And Internet Has a Field Day - Watch Video

The actress said her image in the media is the reason why filmmakers don't offer her roles in their projects. Urfi has previously worked in TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jiji Ma and Meri Durga among others. However, nothing could get her the kind of popularity that she currently enjoys, especially on social media. Speaking to ETimes about the kind of roles she's looking forwards to doing in films and TV shows, Urfi said, "I came to Mumbai from Lucknow to become an actor. Right now, I am not getting roles that can help me prove my worth as an actor, and I don't mind waiting for the project. I want to play a strong character and be part of a story that breaks stereotypes and has a strong message for women."

She added that she would soon start getting the kind of work she wants to do on-screen because change is the only constant in life. Urfi said, "Maybe people aren't casting me because they feel I have a certain image, but I believe that nothing is permanent. If there are some people who don't like me right now, after some time, they will like me and vice versa."

Urfi keeps making waves on social media with her different fashion choices. She never shies away from experimenting with her style whether it’s about draping herself in wires all over or wearing a dress made of stockings. Your thoughts on her ‘image?’